Ram Guha's 'India before Gandhi' to soon be a biopic starring Pratik Gandhi

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday announced that his biographies on Mahatma Gandhi would be adapted into a multi-series biopic by Applause Entertainment.



Delighted to share the news that my Gandhi biographies shall be adapted by Applause Entertainment for a multi-series biopic on the man, his times, his contemporaries, and his legacy. https://t.co/9BGR1XlYF4

— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) May 19, 2022

"Delighted to share the news that my Gandhi biographies shall be adapted by Applause Entertainment for a multi-series biopic on the man, his times, his contemporaries, and his legacy," Ramachandra Guha tweeted.

The production house stated that they are honoured to craft "an authentic narrative on the journey of a legendary icon who defined the history of modern India".

Actor Pratik Gandhi will be playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi. "And we are beyond excited to have Pratik Gandhi essay the role of the Mahatma," the production house tweeted.



Based on the iconic books by Ramachandra Guha, we are honored to craft an authentic narrative on the journey of a legendary icon who defined the history of modern India. And we are beyond excited to have Pratik Gandhi essay the role of the Mahatma.#ApplauseForGandhi pic.twitter.com/QHHqhSXg7m — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) May 19, 2022



Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "I am excited to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause."

Sharing more about the project, Gandhi, in a statement said, "I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and its values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life."

"Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it's a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can't wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause."





