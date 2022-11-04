‘Rajinikanth of Pakistan’ stuns internet with striking resemblance to Tamil superstar

Rehmat Gashkori bears a striking resemblance to Rajinikanth. (Image credit: @ImranKhanHara/Twitter)

A Pakistani man has founder internet fame for his uncanny resemblance to Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Rehmat Gashkori, a retired government official, has been touted as Rajinikanth's doppelganger by many on social media.



Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi

Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020

According to Pakistan-based Arab News, Gashkori was intimated of his resemblance to the Tamil actor by his friends and family. When he searched on the internet for Rajinikanth , he realised that he did look a lot like the actor.

"During my service with the deputy commissioner’s office in Sibi, I didn’t care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth," he told Arab News.

"After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being,” he said.

Gashkori, initially wary of the fame, soon found himself adopting the style and mannerisms of Rajinikanth. In his interview with Arab News, he said he enjoyed the attention coming his way and started imitating the actor’s trademark style and stunts – including his famous cigarette-lighting manner.



I’m blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother

What an amazing personality pic.twitter.com/VWltwiOSjD — Imran Khan Hara (@ImranKhanHara) September 30, 2020



He also related an incident when he was swarmed by ‘fans’ in Karachi who wanted to take selfies with him. When some people asked him if he was really Rajinikanth, Gashkori cheekily replied, “Yes, but I am from Pakistan.”

Now that he has found internet fame, the retired government official has expressed his desire to meet the real Rajinikanth. “Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth,” he said.