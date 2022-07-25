English
    Rainbow-coloured sun halo stuns Dehradun. See pics

    A rainbow-coloured sun halo was sighted in Dehradun on Sunday afternoon

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
    A rare sun halo left Dehradun residents stunned on Sunday afternoon (Image credit: @herumbpushkar/Twitter)

    A rare sun halo left Dehradun residents stunned on Sunday afternoon (Image credit: @herumbpushkar/Twitter)


    A rainbow-coloured sun halo was sighted in Dehradun on Sunday afternoon, prompting residents to record the unusual visual spectacle on their mobile phones and upload it on social media where it soon became viral.

    A rare optic phenomenon, the sun halo or '22 degree halo' appears like a rainbow encircling the sun or moon at a radius of approximately 22 degrees.

    It occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, Director Meteorological Centre Bikram Singh said.

    Photos of the striking rainbow-coloured halo soon took over social media as locals marvelled at the rare sight.

    What is a sun halo?

    A sun halo is also called a 22 degree halo because the radius of the circle around the sun is approximately 22 degrees.

    According to USA’s National Weather Service, this ring forms when “light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds.”

    Although this phenomenon is rare, it is not unheard of. Last year, residents of Bengaluru in Karnataka also witnessed a sun halo. Pics of the halo had gone viral on social media at the time.

     (With inputs from PTI)
