This Indian truck driver has over 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube

Truck driver Rajesh has over 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube

YouTube is a goldmine for content when it comes to cars and bikes, but Indian trucks? Not so much. That, at least, was the case until Rajesh Rawani’s videos took off on the platform. Rajesh is a truck driver who doubles up as a YouTuber – and a famous one at that. His clips documenting life on the road garner thousands of views each on the video-sharing platform.

Rajesh has been a truck driver for over 25 years, but it was only recently that he took to YouTube. He shared his first video a little over a year ago and has since tasted incredible success in his side hustle. His channel ‘R Rajesh Vlogs’ has over 9 lakh subscribers today.

Through his videos, Rajesh Rawani gives his viewers a glimpse into the life of a truck driver – unfamiliar territory for most YouTube users. His videos reveal how he cooks inside his truck, his run-ins with cops, accidents, unusual scenes witnessed on the road and more.

Criss-crossing across the country, from Assam to Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and more, Rajesh also shares the local sights he gets to see, the regional cuisine he gets to taste and more.

In a Q&A session, he revealed that it was his two sons, Sagar and Shubham, who encouraged him to start a YouTube channel. “I didn’t even know what YouTube was, it was my boys who started the channel,” he said in Hindi. Sagar today accompanies his father on the truck when he can, filming and editing videos for him.

However, when Rajesh was asked how much he earns through YouTube, he remained non-committal, only saying that he earns well.