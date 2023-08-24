R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Chess World Cup final: The tie-breaker format that would decide the winner

The ongoing Chess World Cup in Baku in Azerbaijan is witnessing a tight finale between India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Magnus Carlsen.
Day 1 of the final ended in a draw after a combined total of 35 moves between both players and the second day, too, saw the same result as after 30 moves, there was no definite winner in the contest and hence, resulting in a draw.
In Game 2 played on Wednesday, 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa- playing with white pieces- was ahead on time at the start of the contest but found it difficult to take full use of the advantage, which led to the draw.
The results on both Tuesday and Wednesday now means that the final heads to a tie-breaker to decide who will be crowned world champion.
Here's everything you need to know about the tie-breaker format:
- Unlike the contests on Tuesday and Wednesday which were played in the classical format, the tie-breaker will be played in a shorter format.
- The tie-breaker will be played in the rapid and blitz format. It will begin with the rapid format, which is a set of two games. Both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen will have 25 minutes of time control and will get an increment of 10 seconds per move, beginning from move 1.
- If that fails to provide a clear winner, then both players will take part in two more games but these will have a time control of 10 minutes for both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen. Both players will continue to get a 10 second increment for every move, starting from move 1.
- If a clear winner is not arrived at the end of those two games, then two more games will be played with the time control reduced to five minutes per player. In this round, a player will witness an increment of three seconds per move, starting from move 1.
- If there is no clear winner at the end of this stage, then the blitz part of the tie-breaker will be played. Here the rule changes to one game, with a time control of three minutes and two second increment per move, beginning from move 1. This will continue until a clear winner is decided.
