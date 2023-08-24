R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Chess World Cup final: The tie-breaker format that would decide the winner

The ongoing Chess World Cup in Baku in Azerbaijan is witnessing a tight finale between India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Magnus Carlsen.

Day 1 of the final ended in a draw after a combined total of 35 moves between both players and the second day, too, saw the same result as after 30 moves, there was no definite winner in the contest and hence, resulting in a draw.

In Game 2 played on Wednesday, 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa- playing with white pieces- was ahead on time at the start of the contest but found it difficult to take full use of the advantage, which led to the draw.

The results on both Tuesday and Wednesday now means that the final heads to a tie-breaker to decide who will be crowned world champion.

Here's everything you need to know about the tie-breaker format:

