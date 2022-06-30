Putin hits back at G7 leaders, says they would look ‘disgusting’ shirtless

In 2009, Putin posed shirtless on horseback. The picture was mocked by G7 leaders earlier this week.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has hit back at G7 leaders who mocked his shirtless photograph, saying they would look ‘disgusting’ if they got undressed.

The President of Russia made the comments on Thursday when asked about Western leaders who cracked jokes at his expense during the G7 Summit that took place in Germany earlier this week.

As they sat down for their first meeting on Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked that G7 leaders should take off their shirts to “show that we’re tougher than Putin” and “show them our pecs,” several news outlets reported.

"Let's wait for the picture," Canada’s Justin Trudeau responded, adding: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display." He was referring to a photo taken in 2009 which showed Putin riding shirtless on a horse.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, reportedly joined world leaders in mocking the photo as she said: “Oh yes. Horseback riding at its best.”

According to CBS News, reporters asked Putin about the remarks during his visit to Turkmenistan Thursday.

"I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," said Putin. "But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case."

He also noted that "it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports,” to look good.