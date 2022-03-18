English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Pull up a chair, you belong at the table': Indra Nooyi's pro-tip for work, home and life

    Indra Nooyi believes the best way to get a seat at the table is to “pull up a chair”, which means actively seek out opportunities instead of waiting for them.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    Indra Nooyi has often spoken about the challenges of rising up the corporate ladder as an immigrant woman in the US.

    Indra Nooyi has often spoken about the challenges of rising up the corporate ladder as an immigrant woman in the US.

    Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has given yet another valuable advice, which can be applied at work, home and in life, in general.

    She believes the best way to get a seat at the table is to “pull up a chair”, which means actively seek out opportunities instead of waiting for them.

    In a short video on social media, the business leader said, “I believe the best way to get a seat at the table is to pull up a chair. Don’t wait to be invited because the invitation may never come.”

    “Actively seek out opportunities to participate and take every opportunity you can to share your talent and unique perspective."

    Close

    Related stories

    Indra Nooyi, one of the most powerful business leaders in the world, has often spoken about her personal and professional journey, and about the challenges of rising up the corporate ladder as an immigrant woman in the United States.

    The 66-year-old is one of the two Indian-origin women to become a global CEO, the second being Chanel’s new boss Leena Nair.

    On International Women’s Day, Nooyi said March 8 cannot be another note on the calendar that drifts by. She recalled the first women’s day speech she gave after taking over the top role at PepsiCo. She said Women’s Day is an opportunity for corporate leaders to assess whether they are supporting the best people.

    She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from $35 billion to $63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such good for you snacks as Baked Lays potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indra Nooyi #PepsiCo
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 09:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.