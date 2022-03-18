'Pull up a chair, you belong at the table': Indra Nooyi's pro-tip for work, home and life

Indra Nooyi has often spoken about the challenges of rising up the corporate ladder as an immigrant woman in the US.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has given yet another valuable advice, which can be applied at work, home and in life, in general.

She believes the best way to get a seat at the table is to “pull up a chair”, which means actively seek out opportunities instead of waiting for them.

In a short video on social media, the business leader said, “I believe the best way to get a seat at the table is to pull up a chair. Don’t wait to be invited because the invitation may never come.”

“Actively seek out opportunities to participate and take every opportunity you can to share your talent and unique perspective."

Indra Nooyi, one of the most powerful business leaders in the world, has often spoken about her personal and professional journey, and about the challenges of rising up the corporate ladder as an immigrant woman in the United States.

The 66-year-old is one of the two Indian-origin women to become a global CEO, the second being Chanel’s new boss Leena Nair.

On International Women’s Day, Nooyi said March 8 cannot be another note on the calendar that drifts by. She recalled the first women’s day speech she gave after taking over the top role at PepsiCo. She said Women’s Day is an opportunity for corporate leaders to assess whether they are supporting the best people.