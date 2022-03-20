Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi after welcoming baby

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebratged Holi at their home in Los Angeles. (Image credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a colorful Holi — their first since becoming parents earlier this year.

On Friday, the global star and her pop star husband shared photos and videos of celebrating the festival of colours with family and friends. It's been four years since Jonas started celebrating it-first, they celebrated in Mumbai and last year, they celebrated in London. This year, they hosted the Holi bash at their home in Los Angeles.

In the first post, Priyanka Chopra shared several pics of herself and Nick Jonas , drenched in colours. Sharing the post, she captioned it with her movie Waqt's song, "Do me a favour.. let's play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai"

Chopra also shared videos and more pictures of them enjoying the festival. In the first video, Jonas calls her for a kiss and then, smears colour on her. In the next one, the actress is seen jumping with Jonas cousins. The post ended with a group family picture.

"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours," Chopra wrote on Instagram.

The “Jealous” singer shared a fun video from the celebrations on TikTok accompanied by the single “Holi Song” by singer Arun Dev Yadav, writing over them, “Holi was lit.”

The couple who married in 2018 during an extravagant three-day affair in India, announced this January on social media that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they stated. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Neither revealed the sex of their newborn.