Prince Harry takes commercial flight to UK for coronation, passengers surprised

Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his wife Meghan

Prince Harry took a commercial American Airlines flight to arrive in the UK on Friday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Harry flew in from Los Angeles on American Airlines flight AA136, the Daily Mail reported.

Passengers on the flight were surprised to see the British royal in their midst, the report added. The sighting also put to rest speculation that the 38-year-old would take a private flight to London for the coronation – a rumour that had led to backlash against the British royal.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is attending the coronation of his father without his wife, Meghan, or their two children. Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy.

While Harry will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey later today, he is not expected to perform any official duties. He rejoins his family for the first time since subjecting them to a torrent of stinging criticism in his memoir "Spare" and in a series of television interviews.

Harry is fifth in line to the throne, following his brother Prince William, and William's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

Buckingham Palace has not said whether Harry and Prince Andrew will or will not appear on the palace balcony following the ceremony.

At Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June for her 70 years on the throne, the balcony appearance was restricted to working royals only.

But her coronation in 1953 featured multiple balcony appearances, so Harry and Andrew might potentially appear among a wider royal family gathering.

