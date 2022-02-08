MARKET NEWS

    How being an athlete helped Praveen Kumar Sobti play Bheem and Saboo onscreen

    Praveen Kumar Sobti had joined BSF when he was 20. It gave him the opportunity to build his physical strength.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    Praveen Kumar Sobti gained popularity as an actor after playing Bheem in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat'. (Image credit: @airnewsalerts/Twitter)

    Praveen Kumar Sobti gained popularity as an actor after playing Bheem in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat'. (Image credit: @airnewsalerts/Twitter)


    Praveen Kumar Sobti, who died in New Delhi on Monday evening, owed a large part of his success as an actor to his physique. The athlete, who won silver medals at the 1966 Commonwealth Games and the 1974 Asian Games, was popular for playing characters onscreen which demanded significant physical presence.

    While Mahabharat's Bheem was known for his physical strength, Saboo from Chacha Chaudhary was a giant who had come to Earth from Jupiter.

    When Sobti bagged his first film role in the 1981 movie Raksha, he had to play the role of a James Bond-style henchman.

    Before moving onto to sports and acting, Sobti had joined the Border Security Force (BSF) at 20. It gave him the opportunity to hone himself as an athlete.

    Read more: Praveen Kumar Sobti, Bheem in 'Mahabharat' TV series, dies at 74

    After his death on Monday, the official BSF Twitter handle posted a condolence message.

    While in the BSF, Sobti represented India in the hammer and discus throw, winning gold medals for the discus event at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games. 

    Recognising his contribution Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Very sad to learn about the demise of Olympian and 4-times Asian Games Medalist in discus and hammer throw, Praveen Kumar Sobti."

    Sobti also competed at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics before winning medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. He later moved onto acting.

    The athlete-actor then moved onto politics and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and contested in the Delhi Assembly election. Sobti joined the BJP the next year after losing.

    The  74-year-old died of a heart attack at his home in New Delhi and will be cremated at the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh later on Tuesday. Sobti is survived by his wife and daughter.

     
