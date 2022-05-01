Powerful tornado leaves a trail of destruction in US town. Dramatic video is viral

A powerful tornado ripped through parts of Kansas on Friday (Image: ReedTimmerAccu/Twitter)

A powerful tornado tore through parts of Kansas on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The twister touched down in Sedgewick County before travelling to Wichita and Andover, CNN reported. It destroyed dozens of homes and left thousands of people without power as it moved through Kansas.

The Andover fire chief, Chad Russell, said that homes in some neighbourhoods were “completely blown away.”

As of early on Saturday morning 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick county, according to Russell.

Fortunately, only a few injuries were reported. "Good news is, we've found no more injuries than we talked about last night," Chad Russell told local news, as per the BBC. "We have no reports of fatalities...we have no rescues outstanding, so we have no one that we know of that is trapped in a building right now that's waiting for us to rescue them."

Meanwhile, a dramatic video has captured the tornado ripping through Andover. The footage has gone viral with over 1.4 million views on Twitter.

Another video shows how cars were slammed against buildings as the powerful tornado barrelled through parts of Kansas.



Video from the YMCA in Andover, thanks to my cousin @CoachR_Allen pic.twitter.com/uHTwBYPdmG — Nicole Phillips (@NicolePhilli) April 30, 2022



The tornado has received a preliminary rating of EF 3 from the National Weather Service in Wichita, meaning that it generated winds around 158 and 206 mph.

According to USA’s National Weather Service, Kansas lies in the heart of “tornado alley” – the area of central United States where tornadoes are most common.





