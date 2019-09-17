PM Modi birthday: Here’s how Bollywood A-listers wished the prime minister

September 17 marks the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the who’s who of the nation have joined him in his celebrations. From industrialists to top brass politicians and Bollywood big-wigs, birthday wishes have been flowing in from all corners for the PM.



Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi@narendramodi @PMOIndia @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/zWbGLScLDe

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2019



Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind



While most extended their hearty regards, some went out of their way to make the day even more special for PM Modi. For instance, actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently played the PM in his biopic, wrote and recited a poem for him. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, took to social media to announce a special feature film based on the life of the PM.

A selfie that top Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal clicked with the PM in Mumbai has also gone viral. Many of them shared the group selfie on Twitter to extend their birthday wishes for the PM. Here's how some of other Bollywood celebrities greeted PM Modi.



Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you...Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji...

— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2019



May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji!

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019



Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for inspiring and leading us by example... I pray for your long and healthy life#happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/OCZ7oqt6Pz

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2019



Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी।आपको जन्म दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी आपकी स्वस्थ एवं लंबी आयु की प्रार्थना करते हैं। href="https://t.co/PYxMpuCOM6">pic.twitter.com/PYxMpuCOM6

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2019



Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6

— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019



Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours....

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh also wished him. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari celebrated the prime minister’s birthday along with other party workers at the India Gate last night.

That apart, sportspersons such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to greet PM Modi.

The prime minister is on a visit to his native state Gujarat at the moment and is scheduled to spend his special day with his mother Heeraben Modi. He also plans to perform a puja in Narmada district, which is a part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav started by the Vijay Rupani government to mark the increased water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

