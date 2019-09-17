App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi birthday: Here’s how Bollywood A-listers wished the prime minister

Sportspersons such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to greet PM Modi on his 69th birthday.

Jagyaseni Biswas
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

September 17 marks the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the who’s who of the nation have joined him in his celebrations. From industrialists to top brass politicians and Bollywood big-wigs, birthday wishes have been flowing in from all corners for the PM.

While most extended their hearty regards, some went out of their way to make the day even more special for PM Modi. For instance, actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently played the PM in his biopic, wrote and recited a poem for him. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, took to social media to announce a special feature film based on the life of the PM.


A selfie that top Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal clicked with the PM in Mumbai has also gone viral. Many of them shared the group selfie on Twitter to extend their birthday wishes for the PM. Here's how some of other Bollywood celebrities greeted PM Modi.






Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh also wished him. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari celebrated the prime minister’s birthday along with other party workers at the India Gate last night.

That apart, sportspersons such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to greet PM Modi.

The prime minister is on a visit to his native state Gujarat at the moment and is scheduled to spend his special day with his mother Heeraben Modi. He also plans to perform a puja in Narmada district, which is a part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav started by the Vijay Rupani government to mark the increased water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

 

 

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #birthday wishes #Bollywood celebrities #Happy Birthday #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

