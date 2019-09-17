PM Modi turns 69, to meet mother and visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday on September 17.

PM Modi has celebrated his birthday in various ways over the last few years. In 2014, he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad for dinner. A year later, he attended a military exhibition. In 2016, he attended a function where aid was distributed to the differently-abled persons.

In 2017 and 2018, the prime minister dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the nation and visited school children in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi respectively.

Here’s a look at PM Modi’s itinerary for the day this time:

> PM Modi is expected to meet his mother Heeraben, 98, in the morning. His mother lives in Raisin village with his younger brother Pankaj Modi.



Modi had arrived in Gandhinagar on September 16 night and stayed at the Raj Bhavan overnight.

> The prime minister will then fly to Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district. He will review multiple projects including the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River and his pet project, the Statue of Unity. He is expected to visit the dam’s control room.

Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in 2017. The water level in the dam’s reservoir reached its highest mark of 138.6 meters recently.

PM Modi's visit comes as water levels in the Narmada dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres.

> The prime minister is also expected to perform the "Maa Narmada Poojan" and open the Namami Narmade Mahotsav.

> He will address a public meeting in Kevadia after visiting the Duttatreya temple and a children's park.



