PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey tests positive for Covid

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey revealed that he tested positive for Covid after undergoing several tests since March 16. In an Instagram post, Pandey shared that he suffered from high fever and body ache.

Stating that he has taken three Covid tests on March 16, March 16 and April 3, Pandey said that he is awaiting the results of the last test, hoping that it comes negative. "I have recovered a lot since March 16 but it was very slow. I used to run a high temperature for about a week, later it progressed into a low-grade fever, then I began to run a temperature (of about 99-100 F) and have bodyache," he wrote on Instagram. "Now, I only have sore throat, but my doctor advised me to get an RT PCR Covid test again. Hope that this time I get a negative."

The PhysicsWallah head also added a note for students, urging them to make the best of the little time that's left before the exams. "Exams are around the corner, you prepare well for it. It's like the last few kilometres at a marathon, the last 30 days before the exams are the most crucial for preparation. Keep striving to do your best and ignore everything else," he signed off.



The edutech company had made headlines last week after a video of a group of teachers busy trading allegations of bribery and internal politics went viral. PhysicsWallah teachers Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit have reportedly quit the platform over differences with Alakh Pandey. The three have claimed that PhysicsWallah’s chemistry teacher Pankaj Sijairya falsely accused them of taking bribes from rival platform Adda247 to quit PhysicsWallah.

The three teachers started their own YouTube channel after quitting PhysicsWallah. In recent videos shared on the channel, they explained their reasoning behind the resignation, saying that PhysicsWallah’s mission to provide good, affordable education got sidelined as the organisation grew bigger.

Things came to a head last week when the former PhysicsWallah teachers put out a video in which they broke down, yelled and got visibly upset as they issued clarifications on the drama playing out with their former colleagues.

