Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on meeting king of Bhutan: 'An honour'

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Image credit: @vijayshekhar/Twitter)

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it was an honour to meet Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for a dinner on Wednesday and to have listened to his plans for the future.

The King was in India for a two-day visit amid some concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand its influence over Thimphu. He also met several business leaders including Sharma and the chairman of EazyDiner Kapil Chopra.

"An honour to spend the evening, meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan and hearing his vision of what’s coming next," tweeted Vijay Shekhar Sharma with a couple of pictures from the event.



On Tuesday, king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on ways to bolster bilateral engagement in a range of areas including economic cooperation. The talks came days after Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that China has an equal say in resolving the border dispute relating to Doklam tri-junction.

Tshering's comments were seen by many in New Delhi as an attempt by the Himalayan nation to cosy up to Beijing though Bhutan maintained that there is no change in its stance on the border dispute involving the tri-junction.

