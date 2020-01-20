App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM tells students to stay motivated, cites ISRO example

The prime minister has advised students on how to remain motivated, citing the example of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s recent Moon Mission

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussion on exams)’ at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

In the mass outreach programme being held on January 20, 2020, the PM will be interacting with 2,000 teachers, students, and their parents. One thousand and fifty lucky students were shortlisted through a country-wide essay competition.

To make it to the special townhall that gives schoolchildren the platform to directly interact with PM Modi, students are asked to submit essays on five topics – namely, Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

Initially, the programme was supposed to be held on January 16 but was postponed considering the slew of festivals that are held during that time in the country.

In 2020, four schools have been assigned the duty of organising the programme to make sure the focus of the interaction remains children.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a government release has mentioned: “To make this programme more student-centric, students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools’ students will conduct the programme.”

Meanwhile, talking about the one-hour meet, PM Modi tweeted on January 20 that he was eagerly waiting for it.

The prime minister has deliberated on the need to remain stress-free during board examinations and advised students on how to remain motivated, citing the example of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s recent Moon Mission and the India-Australia test series in 2001.

He said: “Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around.”


In 2019, the PM took 16 questions from students during the second edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, while in the first edition of the interactive session, he answered 10 questions asked by students.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #class X board examination #Pariksha Pe Charcha #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #school students

