Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM tells students to stay motivated, cites ISRO example

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussion on exams)’ at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

In the mass outreach programme being held on January 20, 2020, the PM will be interacting with 2,000 teachers, students, and their parents. One thousand and fifty lucky students were shortlisted through a country-wide essay competition.

To make it to the special townhall that gives schoolchildren the platform to directly interact with PM Modi, students are asked to submit essays on five topics – namely, Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

Initially, the programme was supposed to be held on January 16 but was postponed considering the slew of festivals that are held during that time in the country.

In 2020, four schools have been assigned the duty of organising the programme to make sure the focus of the interaction remains children.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a government release has mentioned: “To make this programme more student-centric, students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools’ students will conduct the programme.”



Eagerly awaiting today’s #ParikshaPeCharcha2020! It is always a delight to connect with India’s youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled. Today we would talk about numerous subjects relating to exams and even life beyond exams. Do watch this programme. pic.twitter.com/cP5MDMTGDs

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the one-hour meet, PM Modi tweeted on January 20 that he was eagerly waiting for it.

The prime minister has deliberated on the need to remain stress-free during board examinations and advised students on how to remain motivated, citing the example of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s recent Moon Mission and the India-Australia test series in 2001.



Interesting discussions on stress free exams, life after exams and more awaits. You will surely enjoy #ParikshaPeCharcha2020. pic.twitter.com/HLAeBzDekM

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020