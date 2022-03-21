English
    VFS cleared over 40,000 visa applications from India since Dubai reopened borders

    Dubai recorded 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) visitor growth in 2021, marking the first notable sign of recovery in the international travel sector.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions across the globe, has processed more than 40,000 UAE visa applications since Dubai borders were reopened in 2021. This reflects the contribution of VFS Global’s Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC), which is an exclusive facility for Emirates passengers, in restoring Dubai-bound travel from India.

    Dubai recorded a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) visitor growth in 2021, marking the first notable sign of recovery in the international travel sector, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

    Also Read: 'Most beautiful building on earth' opens in Dubai, visitors can time-travel to 2071

    In its statement, VFS Global noted that its Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) - an exclusive facility for Emirates Airline customers, likely played a big role with Dubai recording a massive recovery in visitor volumes.

    India - the top source market for the UAE, witnessed a 5.3 percent YoY growth in travellers, with 910,000 visiting the popular Gulf destination in 2021, despite the withdrawal of commercial flights from India and frequent travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

    According to VFS Global, DVPC restarted operations as soon as UAE (Dubai) borders reopened on June 25, 2020.

    “We disseminated information on health-related protocols as per Emirates Airlines to all applicants to ensure they have a seamless and smooth trip to Dubai,'' said Noel Swain, Business Head - Passport Services, eVisa and tourism services VFS Global.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 03:12 pm
