English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Decoding the Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Most beautiful building on earth' opens in Dubai, visitors can time-travel to 2071

    The Museum of the Future is a seven-storey hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai's ruler.

    AFP
    February 23, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Dubai's Museum of the Future opened to the public on February 22.

    Dubai's Museum of the Future opened to the public on February 22.

    Dubai opened its Museum of the Future on Tuesday, a structure it touts as the world's most beautiful building.

    The museum is a seven-storey hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai's ruler. It takes pride of place on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main highway.

    The building's striking facade was lit up by a colourful laser light show in the evening as crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse.

    It was officially opened later by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose vision of the future has been credited as the driving force behind the Museum of the Future.

    While the museum's contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations, taking the visitor on a "journey to the year 2071", organisers said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Dubai Museum of the Future AFP (2) The Museum of the Future in Dubai was lit up during its opening ceremony.

    Roadside signboards described the museum - just minutes away from the world's tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa - as the "most beautiful building on Earth" ahead of its gala opening.

    It is the latest addition to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) collection of flashy architecture and comes after the $7-billion Expo world fair, featuring a swathe of futuristic designs, opened on Dubai's outskirts on September 30.

    The UAE's capital Abu Dhabi is home to another landmark design, a branch of France's Louvre museum, whose licence was extended by a decade last year to 2047 at a cost of 165 million euros ($186 million).

    After French President Emmanuel Macron opened the Louvre Abu Dhabi in late 2017, it attracted about two million visitors in its first two years before Covid hit.

    The UAE is a major oil exporter but also a big player in business, trade, transport and tourism, diversifying to reduce its reliance on crude.
    AFP
    Tags: #Burj Khalifa #Dubai #Museum of the Future #UAE
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 02:54 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.