Original Pingu voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies at 85, tributes pour in

Voicing Pingu for the first four series earned Bonomi a global following. (Image credit: @Bickpixx/Twitter)

Carlo Bonomi, the voice actor who brought Pingu to life on television died at 85. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, fans of the the popular animated penguin from the South Pole flooded social media with tributes recalling his iconic catchphrase "noot noot".

In a tribute, American cartoonist Travis Bickerstaff said that Bonomi's "noot noot" would live on. "If you're wondering if this will be the end of Pingu, it's not," Bickerstaff tweeted. "Other voice actors in the Pingu franchise had carried on Bonomi's legacy, since he established the 'Penguinese' language for the series."



Here are some of the tributes paid to the Italian voice actor on Twitter.



Carlo Bonomi aka Voice Actor of Pingu, recently passed away. So I made a quick drawing for him. Pingu was one of the best childhood shows, not only for me but around the whole world as well. Rest In Piece Carlo. Your Noot Noot shall not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/f0d95p8JPY — AyyZirly ^ (Commissions Closed For Now) ^ (@AyyZirly) August 7, 2022





Passed away, Italian "voice actor" Carlo Bonomi, known of 'La Linea' & 'Pingu'

Noot Noot, adieu pic.twitter.com/pPu4EXR6Nh

— Leonie vermeer (@Dutchmanicdogs) August 9, 2022



I was just informed that Carlo Bonomi (The Voice Actor of Pingu) passed away a few hours ago. That man had not only made millions of people's childhood by giving us the voice of Pingu, but he also screamed multiple Noots to our hearts content. Farewell Carlo, Noot Noot. pic.twitter.com/q60SmSu2QQ — CaptainTay | Focusing on Future Life :) (@NotCaptainTay) August 7, 2022





Rest easy, Carlo Bonami. Nobody can do literally all the voices in Pingu like you did. https://t.co/q4q79h9nz5 pic.twitter.com/W83HhqvQcU

— Brendan Poepplein #CodifyRoe (@BrendanPoepple1) August 6, 2022

The children's show followed the cheeky penguin, whose light-hearted creativity often got him into trouble and then back on his feet. Voicing Pingu for the first four series earned Bonomi a global following. He has even been credited for establishing the 'Penguinese' language in the series.

