    Original Pingu voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies at 85, tributes pour in

    The children's show followed the cheeky penguin, whose light-hearted creativity often got him into trouble and then back on his feet. Voicing Pingu for the first four series earned Carlo Bonomi a global following.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Voicing Pingu for the first four series earned Bonomi a global following. (Image credit: @Bickpixx/Twitter)

    Carlo Bonomi, the voice actor who brought Pingu to life on television died at 85. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, fans of the the popular animated penguin from the South Pole flooded social media with tributes recalling his iconic catchphrase "noot noot".


    In a tribute, American cartoonist Travis Bickerstaff said that Bonomi's "noot noot" would live on. "If you're wondering if this will be the end of Pingu, it's not," Bickerstaff tweeted. "Other voice actors in the Pingu franchise had carried on Bonomi's legacy, since he established the 'Penguinese' language for the series."


    Here are some of the tributes paid to the Italian voice actor on Twitter.

    The children's show followed the cheeky penguin, whose light-hearted creativity often got him into trouble and then back on his feet. Voicing Pingu for the first four series earned Bonomi a global following. He has even been credited for establishing the 'Penguinese' language in the series.

    Tags: #Carlo Bonomi #Penguin #Penguinese #Pingu
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 03:31 pm
