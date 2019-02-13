Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 12:58 PM IST

OnePlus releases new Oxygen OS updates for the OnePlus 6, 6T devices

OxygenOS updates are available over-the-air (OTA) to a small percentage of users, while a broader rollout will begin over the next few of days.

OnePlus recently rolled out new OxygenOS software updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new OxygenOS on the two OnePlus smartphones has been subject to updates almost every month, which is helping OnePlus’ performance-driven persona surge higher.

The new update will feature improvements and bug fixes in the current OxygenOS UI. OxygenOS updates are available over-the-air (OTA) to a small percentage of users, while a broader rollout will begin over the next few of days.

In an official blog post, OnePlus said, “We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.12 for the OnePlus 6T and 9.0.4 for OnePlus 6. For those who were on previous versions, we appreciate your active feedback for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimise and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always.”

The OxygenOS changelog will bring in

- Updated Android security patch 2019
- Bug fixes and system improvements
- Deep integration with Google Duo

- Display Optimisation (only on OnePlus 6T)

OnePlus hasn’t really revealed any major details about the new update, but the most significant change coming to OxygenOS is deep integration with Google Duo. This update will allow users to make video calls directly from the Phone and Messaging apps with Google’s high-quality video calling app. The changelog also indicates, OnePlus 6T users will enjoy better screen optimisation.

For OnePlus 6 and 6T users who don’t receive any update notifications in the next couple of days; the phone can be manually updated by – Settings > System > System Updates – on your unlocked OnePlus 6T.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 12:58 pm

