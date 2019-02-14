Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus confirms launch of 5G prototype smartphone at MWC 2019

OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of a 5G smartphone – ‘Connect with the OnePlus Community over 5G’.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Shenzen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed it will unveil a 5G prototype smartphone at the upcoming tech exhibition event Mobile World Congress. The company joins a host of other device makers who teasing products which will be unveiled at the mega tech event.

As the world gears up for the 5G revolution, mobile chip makers have already begun testing 5G compatible SoCs to ensure reference designs are ready for smartphone manufacturers. While a global 5G roll-out is still somewhat of a dream rather than reality; Chinese technology giants may unveil a 5G smartphone prototype with Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem at MWC 2019.

During an interview with CNET, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau said, “the pursuit of speed has defined the OnePlus DNA since OnePlus was founded five years ago. There's no one more suitable than OnePlus to make a 5G smartphone. Our users are always eager to try new things, and they are now ready to experience the next generation of connectivity and speed.”

While the prospects of a 5G smartphone is worth getting excited about, it’s worth noting that a 5G version of the new OnePlus flagship could cost $200 to $300 extra. During the CNET interview, Pete Lau confirmed that the company’s 5G smartphone would be priced without profit in mind – “The 5G product is not expected to equate to huge sales. It's still early stage. But by 2020 it could already be very different.”

related news

Unlike European and North American markets, India is still a long way from a 5G-enabled smartphone. Considering the OnePlus 6T was India’s best-selling phone in the premium market space, the company will miss out on a 5G OnePlus model.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #mobile #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.