OnePlus confirms launch of 5G prototype smartphone at MWC 2019

Shenzen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed it will unveil a 5G prototype smartphone at the upcoming tech exhibition event Mobile World Congress. The company joins a host of other device makers who teasing products which will be unveiled at the mega tech event.

As the world gears up for the 5G revolution, mobile chip makers have already begun testing 5G compatible SoCs to ensure reference designs are ready for smartphone manufacturers. While a global 5G roll-out is still somewhat of a dream rather than reality; Chinese technology giants may unveil a 5G smartphone prototype with Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem at MWC 2019.

During an interview with CNET, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau said, “the pursuit of speed has defined the OnePlus DNA since OnePlus was founded five years ago. There's no one more suitable than OnePlus to make a 5G smartphone. Our users are always eager to try new things, and they are now ready to experience the next generation of connectivity and speed.”

While the prospects of a 5G smartphone is worth getting excited about, it’s worth noting that a 5G version of the new OnePlus flagship could cost $200 to $300 extra. During the CNET interview, Pete Lau confirmed that the company’s 5G smartphone would be priced without profit in mind – “The 5G product is not expected to equate to huge sales. It's still early stage. But by 2020 it could already be very different.”

Unlike European and North American markets, India is still a long way from a 5G-enabled smartphone. Considering the OnePlus 6T was India’s best-selling phone in the premium market space, the company will miss out on a 5G OnePlus model.