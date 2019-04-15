App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nubia to launch Alpha smartwatch, Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone and Nubia Pods in India

The Nubia Alpha is a smartphone that you can wear on your wrist.

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

Nubia launched a flexible smartwatch called Nubia Alpha during the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019. The smartwatch, along with a gaming smartphone and wireless earbuds, is making their way to the Indian market. The company has stated that it will be launching the products in May without revealing an exact date or availability of the products

Starting with the Nubia Alpha, it is a smartphone that you can wear on your wrist. The Alpha is a wearable device with a foldable display which looks like a smartphone. It features 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels and an aspect ratio of  49:9. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset powers the Alpha coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smartwatch also gets a 5MP camera for shooting photos and videos. The device has a 500 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to two days.  It comes with fitness-related features like sleep-tracking and health-assistance apps. The smartwatch also features motion gestures and Air Interaction Mechanics (AIR) along with 4G voice calls. It runs on Nubia’s custom OS based on Android and comes in two variants — Bluetooth and eSIM. The Alpha would have a price tag of 450 euros (approximately Rs 36,000) for the Bluetooth model which would be available only in Black colour. The e-SIM variant would start at 550 euros (approximately Rs 44,000) for the black colour variant, whereas the gold variant would cost 650 Euros (approximately Rs 52,000).

The company had also unveiled Nubia Pods with the Alpha for 99 euros ( approximately Rs 8,000). Not much is known about the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone. However, Nubia’s general manager, Ni Fei stated that the device would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM. It would sport a display with a high refresh rate and eye-protection feature. Lastly, it would pack a 3,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

For controlling the heating, Red Magic 3 would come with air and liquid dual-cooling system, which the company claims can keep the internal temperature under control during heavy gameplay. It would also have a new 4D vibration system that will enable better haptic feedback during gameplay.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Nubia #Nubia Alpha #Nubia Pods #Nubia Red Magic 3

