Know about Nubia Alpha, a smartphone you can wear on your wrist

Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer Nubia has launched a unique smartwatch at the Mobile World Conference (MWC). The smartwatch is named as Nubia Alpha which is more of a smartphone on a wrist.

The Nubia Alpha is a wearable device and has a foldable display which looks like a smartphone. Although the company calls it a smartphone, it is based on the platform of a smartwatch. It features 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels and an aspect ratio of 49:9.

The Alpha is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It also has a 5 MP camera sensor for capturing photos and to record videos. The device has a 500 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to two days.

The Alpha runs on Nubia’s custom operating system which is based on Android. It comes with fitness-related features like sleep-tracking and health-assistance apps. It also features motion gestures and Air Interaction Mechanics (AIR) along with 4G voice calls.

Nubia stated that upon launch, the company would be launching two models of the smartphone-cum-wearable device that would be available in two colour options — Black and Gold. The base model would have Bluetooth connectivity whereas the premium model would offer eSIM connectivity.

The Alpha would have a price tag of 450 Euros for the Bluetooth model which would be available only in Black colour. The eSIM variant would start at 550 Euros for the black colour variant, whereas the gold variant would cost 650 Euros.

The devices would go on sale starting April in China, followed by Europe in Q3, 2019 and North America in Q4 of 2019.