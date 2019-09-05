Nokia 8.1 Android One phone is a compelling option for a smartphone under 20000

Nokia recently slashed the price of its 8.1 smartphone in Indian markets. The Nokia 8.1 is currently available starting from Rs 15,999, down from Rs 18,500. The cost of the device has dropped considerably since its Rs 27,999 launch price. One reason for the massive price drop is in anticipation of the arrival of new Nokia devices as well as competition from Chinese smartphone makers.

However, the Nokia 8.1 isn’t the only handset to see a huge price-drop in recent months; other old smartphones from various manufacturers have also seen price cuts. But the Nokia 8.1 grabbed our attention because it still manages to be relevant despite launching nine months ago.

Firstly, the Snapdragon 710 SoC that powers the Nokia 8.1 is still one of the most widely used chipsets in the sub-20K smartphone market. The SD710 mobile platform is ideal for fluent multitasking, including getting more heavier productivity workload done. PUBG Mobile can run on high settings in HD resolution, which makes gaming on the phone ideal.

While Nokia 8.1 is not much for looks with its last-gen wide-notched smartphones, the screen 6.18-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel is pretty impressive. HDM’s PureDisplay technology offers a wide dynamic range, higher contrast ratios, HDR10 support and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The Nokia 8.1 offered excellent camera performance in the sub-30K price range. But in the sub-20,000 smartphone space that camera looks a whole lot better. The 12MP + 13MP dual cameras on the back of the device offer excellent results in good lighting conditions. The front-facing 20MP sensor can also deliver crisp selfies.

The Nokia 8.1’s screen may be dated, but the dual-tone anodised metal frame looks premium and feels quite durable. The device features 2.5D Gorilla Glass on the back and front.

Software is arguably one of the best reasons to buy the Nokia 8.1. While devices from Realme, Vivo, and Oppo will give you the same or slightly better hardware than the Nokia 8.1, the software experience on the device is unparalleled. The smartphone features Android 9 Pie without bloatware or customisations.