App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No one should be seen with book comparing PM Modi with Shivaji Maharaj: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

BJP MP Sambhaji Raje -- a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – also sought a ban on the book and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to stop publication immediately

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal’s book “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” has been embroiled in controversies ever since it was launched. The book has been criticised for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to venerated Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The latest politician to attack Goyal was Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He said: “If this book is seen in anyone’s hand, they will have to face dire consequences.”

According to the Sena MP, this is not the first time Goyal has slighted Maharashtrians. He had reportedly abused Maharashtra and Marathis in the past.

Close

Fuming, Raut took to Twitter and asked Maharashtra BJP to clarify its stance on the issue, following which the party distanced itself from the book, stating it has nothing to do with the publication and that the book or its title contains the author’s personal view.

related news

He wrote in Marathi: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in this world. There is only one Sun, one Moon, and only one Shivaji Maharaj...Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”



So far, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress – all of which are part of the Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - have criticised the book for drawing a comparison that hurt Marathi sentiments.

BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje - a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj – also sought a ban on the book and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to stop publication immediately.

He said: “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has informed that Goyal too, is willing to do away with excerpts that people have found objectionable.

Justifying his book’s title, Goyal said: “I only wanted to tell readers how Modi ji, just like Shivaji, strives to ensure inclusive development and has been able to achieve this feat so far. If it has hurt the sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book.”

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.