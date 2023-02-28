Nithyananda's 'country' Kailasa at UN meet, says self-styled godman is being 'persecuted'

Nithyananda's "Kailasa" representatives took part in a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). (Image credit: @SriNithyananda/Twitter)

“Kailasa”,the “country” set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda, recently participated in a United Nations meeting in Geneva where a representative said Nithyananda is being “persecuted” by India.

A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented “Kailasa” as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week.

“Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus, established by the supreme pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyanand Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 indigenous traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes for which the supreme pontiff of Hinduism is the leader as well,” the woman said when it was her turn to speak at the meet, a video of which has been posted on the United Nations website.

After the woman spoke, a male representative of “Kailasa”, who identified himself as EN Kumar, spoke at the UN meeting.



The man, who called himself a “small farmer” asked a question about resources being controlled by external parties as opposed to individual farmers. “A lot of times, the local legislation can be very restrictive on indigenous agricultural practices,” he said.



Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a "Reserve Bank of Kailasa". In December 2020, Nithyananda had even announced flights to his so-called nation.

On the Kailasa website, it is described as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being reportedly investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

Nithyananda fled from India in 2019.

In January 2020, Interpol issued a blue corner notice seeking information about the controversial self-styled godman. A blue corner notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Last August, a local court in Ramanagara, near Bengaluru, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Nithyananda in a case of rape in 2010.