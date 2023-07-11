Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre presents Toiletpaper's largest immersive art exhibition in India

The art exhibition will begin on July 22 and run till October 22 at The Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's visual art venue.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a multidisciplinary arts space housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, is gearing up as the venue for 'Run as Slow as You Can', an immersive and unique visual art exhibition by creative studio & image-based magazine Toiletpaper which is making its India debut.

Curated by Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs of art project platform Triadic, this is largest exhibition to date by Toiletpaper, founded by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in 2010.

'Run as Slow as You Can' is a compelling and immersive exhibition that explores the hyperreal, oversaturated, and ever-evolving world of Cattelan and Ferrari. This exceptional exhibition draws inspiration from popular culture, world of advertising, religious iconography, and art history while seamlessly fusing commercial photography with a surrealist approach. Toiletpaper examines the current phenomenon of hyper-consumption of images, all with a delicious dose of irony.

In an overdosed contemporary society: how slowly can you run? The show, which includes four unique segments, reflects on our existence and engagement in a world that is becoming more and more virtual and inundated with visual stimulation. The duo uses photography, design and architecture as tools to bring into question the homes we inhabit, the objects we own, and the people that surround us.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, says that with its novel creative conceptual approach, the show highlights the particularly Indian inquisitive and exploratory spirit. She hopes that the display would have a profound impact on India's youth, giving them a fresh perspective on the kind of art that inspires imagination and creative inspiration.

“As an institution dedicated to showcasing the best of India to the world and presenting the best of the world to India, we are thrilled to bring this fun and quirky show to our country for the very first time. The imagery-laden, surrealist and sensory universe of RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN is both young and playful and pushes the boundaries of art as we know it. While fresh and innovative in its conceptual, often ironic approach, at the heart of this exhibit is the celebration of a curious, exploratory energy that is quintessentially Indian. I am certain that TOILETPAPER’S largest show to date will strike a chord with the younger Indian audience and give them an all-new perspective of art that fuels imagination and creative energy,” read Isha Ambani's statement.

