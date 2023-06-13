Newlywed man on honeymoon drowns during snorkelling while thieves rob his grieving wife

Steven Phan and Brittany had just been married for three months. (Image: steven-phan-memorial-fund/GoFundMe)

A newlywed couple's honeymoon took a devastating turn when the groom drowned while snorkelling in Hawaii. As Steven Phan’s wife, Brittany, helplessly watched, hoping for a miracle, the unimaginable happened — thieves snatched their belongings, including Brittany's backpack, during the chaos of the rescue efforts.

Phan, a 49-year-old from California, tragically, on June 1, died on the Electric Beach during snorkelling.

A fisherman managed to get Phan on the beach where bystanders performed CPR in a bid to save him. Emergency services were called but they arrived to find Phan in a critical condition.

Amidst the commotion on the beach and people trying to resuscitate Phan, thieves took advantage of the chaos, snatching "their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental."

This act left Brittany stranded in Hawaii, grappling with the loss of her husband while also trying to obtain new identification in order to fly back for his funeral.

A fundraiser has been set up by a family friend to support Brittany during this difficult time.

Phan’s LinkedIn profile said he worked at Apple. The couple had been married for just three months.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven,” Phan’s GoFundMe page says. ”Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”