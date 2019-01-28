New PUBG patch with Moonlight mode and new weapons released

Last week, eSport developer Tencent released the new season of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) for its mobile version. The fifth season brought in a number of updates that included new outfits, avatars, weapons and vehicles. The developers had also teased about an update for its PC version will be released this week. The company posted about new updates on Twitter for Vikendi confirming that Patch number 25 has gone live.

The update includes a new mode called Moonlight mode which is like the night mode in Erangel, but this new mode in Vikendi is a bit brighter. The Moonlight mode will be available on the PC version’s test server From January 28.

The new update also includes the addition of a new weapon. Bizon, an SMG fires 9mm ammo and has 53 rounds by default. It supports laser sight and other scope attachments along with muzzle. Bizon does not support any magazine or grips. The new weapon will be exclusive to Vikendi and Erangel The new patch also adds a new sight attachment called as Canted. The new attachment can be used with guns like assault rifles like M416, AKM, QBZ, M762, SCAR-L, SMGs like UMP9, Bizon, Shotguns like S12K and even supports drop specific guns like M249, AWM, etc.

DMR weapons like Mini14, SLR, MK14 too support the new sight attachment.

Apart from this, there are several improvements made in the game like vest damage, blue zone modifications, modification of item spawns in Vikendi Distribution of weapons too has been improvised in the same map.