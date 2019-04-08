Netizens heap praises on lady constable for feeding starving old woman

A lady constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was praised by all and sundry, including OP Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP), UP, after she went beyond her call of duty to feed an elderly woman and help her with bank chores.

The letter of appreciation put out by the DGP says she displayed “highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty” by comforting and helping the old woman.

The constable — Manvi — is posted in Dhanghata area of Sant Kabir Nagar district. She was visiting a bank for some paperwork when she noticed an old woman standing outside in the scorching heat. Not only did the kind cop help her out with the bank work, she also offered her food upon learning that the senior citizen had not eaten for days.



DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty

She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food

Congratulations Manvi!

— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019



Well done MANVI...I wish u.p. police learn something from you....may God bless you n give all strength to continue this if future as well — Shivendra Chauhan (@shiveny2k) April 4, 2019

After the heart-warming incident, UP Police’s Twitter handle shared pictures of Manvi with the lady, along with the letter addressed to her. The post read: “DGP OP Singh commended Constable Manvi in an appreciation letter for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty. She not only empathetically comforted a hassled old lady outside a bank, helped her with her work but also offered her food. Congratulations Manvi!”In no time, the Twitter post was flooded with comments lauding the lady constable.