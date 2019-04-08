Netizens heap praises on lady constable for feeding starving old woman

The constable was visiting a bank for some paperwork when she noticed an old woman standing outside in the scorching heat.
A lady constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was praised by all and sundry, including OP Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP), UP, after she went beyond her call of duty to feed an elderly woman and help her with bank chores.
The letter of appreciation put out by the DGP says she displayed “highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty” by comforting and helping the old woman.
The constable — Manvi — is posted in Dhanghata area of Sant Kabir Nagar district. She was visiting a bank for some paperwork when she noticed an old woman standing outside in the scorching heat. Not only did the kind cop help her out with the bank work, she also offered her food upon learning that the senior citizen had not eaten for days.
DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty
She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food
Congratulations Manvi! pic.twitter.com/HCYC8Eufb6
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019
In no time, the Twitter post was flooded with comments lauding the lady constable.
