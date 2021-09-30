Netflix gets motivational on LinkedIn, mentions its humble past

Netflix was founded in August 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph.released in two parts.

A post by streaming service Netflix on LinkedIn has received a lot of attention.

The photo was shared with the caption "This is about as motivational as we're gonna get on here".

The photo contained a signboard that contained the Netflix Logo and said "Don't give up on your dreams. We started with DVDs."

As of the time of writing this story, the post has more than 79,000 reactions and over 640 comments.

Netflix was founded in August 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. The company, headquartered in Los Gatos, California, began as DVD rental service.

In 2000, Netflix burned through $50 million and had 300,000 subscribers. The company's executives offered to be acquired by its rival Blockbuster, but the latter declined the proposal.

"They ultimately said, 'Why would we do that? We know more about the business than you do. If it's such a good business, we'll do it ourselves'," said Netflix co-founder Mitch Lowe, as quoted by CNN Business.

It has since expanded into a massive company that has an OTT streaming platform and produces award-winning movies and TV shows. According to the company's website, the streaming service is available in more than 190 countries.

Netflix recently said it intended to expand into gaming and would focus on mobile games.

On September 29, Netflix announced that it had acquired Night School Studio, the game developer best known for Oxenfree. The move comes after Netflix made three gaming titles available exclusively in European markets.

"We're in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world," Mike Verdu, Vice President of Game Development at Netflix said in a blog post.