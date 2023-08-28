English
    'Gold for our diamond': Congratulations pour in after Neeraj Chopra is crowned world champion

    Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary after a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt.

    August 28, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
    Neeraj Chopra

    Neeraj Chopra stands on the podium after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

    Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wrote his name in the history books yet again after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. This was Chopra's second medal at the championships, after he had won the silver medal at Eugene, United States in 2022.

    The 25-year-old won the top prize after a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt and the victory means he has now completed the full set of having won an Olympic gold medal (2021), Commonwealth Games gold medal (2018), Asian Games gold medal (2018) and World Championships gold medal (2023).


    Chopra's victory saw congratulatory messages pour in from all quarters on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:



    Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal with a best throw of 87.82m while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won the bronze medal with a best throw of 86.67m.

    Also read: The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 28, 2023 08:00 am

