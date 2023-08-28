'Gold for our diamond': Congratulations pour in after Neeraj Chopra is crowned world champion

Neeraj Chopra stands on the podium after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wrote his name in the history books yet again after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. This was Chopra's second medal at the championships, after he had won the silver medal at Eugene, United States in 2022.

The 25-year-old won the top prize after a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt and the victory means he has now completed the full set of having won an Olympic gold medal (2021), Commonwealth Games gold medal (2018), Asian Games gold medal (2018) and World Championships gold medal (2023).

Chopra's victory saw congratulatory messages pour in from all quarters on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:



#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mV76vQetWy

— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023



The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023



And another Gold !

Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship with a throw of 88.17 meters. pic.twitter.com/kgWoHXh57Y

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 28, 2023



Congratulations to the New World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Entire nation is proud of you for scripting history by winning first ever gold for Indian athletics in the World Championship.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/UeCanzXgKe

— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 27, 2023

#NeerajChopra wins another gold! What a golden week for India! First, Chandrayaan 3 Then, Praggnanandhaa And now the jewel in the crown - Neeraj Chopra!

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 27, 2023



WORLD CHAMPION@Neeraj_chopra1 with a massive 88.17m throw to win the World Championship title in javelin.

Such an inspiration for all athletes! Congratulations#WorldAthleticsChamps #Javelin pic.twitter.com/xhsCvZF1hX

— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) August 28, 2023



Each time Neeraj wins a big medal I'm reminded of something his late coach Gary, who guided Chopra to the U 20 World Championship medal in 2016, once said.

"He is not like any other javelin thrower you have ever had. I have now watched Indian throwers for 30-40 years now." pic.twitter.com/c4ufQ0qxdD — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) August 27, 2023

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal with a best throw of 87.82m while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won the bronze medal with a best throw of 86.67m.

