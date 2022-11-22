Need a cuddle buddy? This giant teddy-man promises back and emotional support

The company website also stated that the plushie is ‍"the best hug pillow to support back, neck and knees". (Image credit: puffybear.com/)

Move over emotional support animals. "Loving bear puffy" is here to not only be your emotional support plushie but also support your back, neck, and knees -- all for Rs 13,000.

Manufactured by Puffy Bear, the milky brown plushie has the head of a bear and the body of a man. It's almost 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 3.2 kg.

Describing the product and its use, the company website stated, "Puffy replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights."

"He is the perfect gift both for you and for any loved one who is going through lonely moments, emotional trials, and feelings of emptiness."

It also stated that the plushie is ‍"the best hug pillow to support back, neck and knees".

But despite the snuggly pitch, not everyone seems to be warming up to cuddle a teddy-man.

"Loving Bear Puffy is a 5ft 7in, milky-brown emotional support bear for lonely singletons in need of a cuddle. The stuffed creature has the shape and size of a male human body with the head of a half-asleep bear costs £135. What a depressing world we live in," wrote Jim Slater (@SouthCoastPoet) on Twitter.

Another Twitter user Liz (@LizAnne_xOMG) commented, "There are 5’7” man-shaped teddy bears. Loving Bear Puffy replaces “the need for physical presence”. They cost £135 and are marketed for single women. He looks a bit scary to me."