National Smile Day 2023: Quotes and wishes that can be shared with friends and family

National Smile Day has been accepted worldwide and has inspired people to take pride in their smile and spread positivity.

National Smile Day is celebrated every year on May 31. The day marks the start of the National Smile Month, which is a month-long campaign that is dedicated to promoting good oral hygiene practices.

National Smile Day was first founded in 2018 by Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla, who are part of Compassionate Dentalcare.

The reason behind the day was established was to promote the importance of a healthy smile and its effects on aspects such as confidence, health, and overall quality of life.

Here are some quotes and wishes that you can send to your friends and loved ones:

National Smile Day: Quotes

"A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose." — Tom Wilson

"A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." — Phyllis Diller

"Always keep your smile. That’s how I explain my long life." — Jeanne Calment

National Smile Day: Wishes

All you need to do is smile to succeed in your toughest battles. Happy National Smile Day!

Smile, because someone is watching you and getting inspired by you. Keep smiling always. Happy National Smile Day!

A warm smile doesn’t require any language as it is the language of kindness. Happy National Smile Day!

You can conquer this world with your smile because a smile has the power to set many things right in life. Happy National Smile Day!

Smile is that drug that can make your enemies wonder. Smile is that trick that can win you all the hearts. Happy National Smile Day!

