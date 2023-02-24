Narayana Murthy’s advice to youngsters: No work-from-home or moonlighting

NR Narayana Murthy has some advice for young professionals.

NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, is not an advocate of remote work. Neither does he condone moonlighting -- holding dual jobs.

At the Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune on February 23, he spoke about the need to build an honest work culture, emphasising that "laziness" had to dealt with.

He added that there was only a "small section" of hardworking and honest people in India.

"By and large this is not the predominant nature," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Murthy had some advice for young professionals

"Please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week," the tech leader said.

Work modes have become a divisive topic in the COVID-19 era. With infections waning, many employers are mandating return to offices. Others want to give staff the flexibility to work however they want, but in most places, attending office at least two days a week has become compulsory.

Other topics that have been the subject of heated discussions are trends like moonlighting -- secretly holding a second job in addition to one's full-time role.

In India, one of the most vocal opponents of this practice has been Wipro's Rishad Premji. He had described moonlighting as "cheating" in one of his tweets in 2022.

Wipro had also sacked 300 employees for moonlighting with a rival company.

Infosys had also told employees it won't accept moonlighting. In an email to staff, the company said it would amount of a violation of employment agreements, which could lead to termination.

(With inputs from PTI)

