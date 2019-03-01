MWC 2019: What makes Huawei Mate X Pro 2019 laptop a worthy contender

Believe it or not, Huawei hasn’t come to MWC 2019 with just one foldable device. The company also unveiled the new version of their MateBook X Pro laptop. 2018’s edition of the MateBook X Pro offered an excellent price-to-performance ratio that only a few of its competitors could keep up with.

The updated MateBook X Pro features a refreshed configuration with improvements in the laptop’s processor and graphics. The 2019 version of the MateBook X Pro also features Thunderbolt 3 support.



8 th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U / Core i7-8565U

RAM – 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz



256GB / 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD



9-inch (3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution) Touchscreen



Fingerprint reader within the power button



Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB memory



The MateBook X Pro will arrive in two variants including:

The MateBook X Pro features an impressive 91% screen to body ratio. The touchscreen also boasts a 1500:1 contrast ratio, sRGB 100% colour gamut and 450 nits of peak brightness. The fingerprint reader embedded within the power button enables biometric login via Windows Hello. Huawei has also upgraded the laptop's Thunderbolt 3 port to support an external GTX 2080 GPU. The Chinese tech giants also claim that the new MateBook X Pro's 57.4-watt-hour battery will offer up to 12 hours of web browsing.

The Core i7 version of the new MateBook X Pro is equipped with Nvidia’s MX250 discrete graphics, as compared to the MX150 GPU on its predecessor. This will undoubtedly offer a slight bump in performance. Both Core i5 and i7 models come with a new software feature called Huawei Share. The feature allows for easy and quick transfer of files between a Huawei and the laptop. Huawei claims the feature is triggered by the NFC chips in both devices and will offer data transfer rates of up to 30 Mbps.