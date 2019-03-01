App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MWC 2019: What makes Huawei Mate X Pro 2019 laptop a worthy contender

The updated MateBook X Pro features a refreshed configuration with improvements in the laptop’s processor and graphics.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Believe it or not, Huawei hasn’t come to MWC 2019 with just one foldable device. The company also unveiled the new version of their MateBook X Pro laptop. 2018’s edition of the MateBook X Pro offered an excellent price-to-performance ratio that only a few of its competitors could keep up with.

The updated MateBook X Pro features a refreshed configuration with improvements in the laptop’s processor and graphics. The 2019 version of the MateBook X Pro also features Thunderbolt 3 support.

The MateBook X Pro will arrive in two variants including:

  • 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U / Core i7-8565U

  • RAM – 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz

  • 256GB / 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD

  • 9-inch (3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution) Touchscreen

  • Fingerprint reader within the power button

  • Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB memory

The MateBook X Pro features an impressive 91% screen to body ratio. The touchscreen also boasts a 1500:1 contrast ratio, sRGB 100% colour gamut and 450 nits of peak brightness. The fingerprint reader embedded within the power button enables biometric login via Windows Hello. Huawei has also upgraded the laptop's Thunderbolt 3 port to support an external GTX 2080 GPU. The Chinese tech giants also claim that the new MateBook X Pro's 57.4-watt-hour battery will offer up to 12 hours of web browsing.

The Core i7 version of the new MateBook X Pro is equipped with Nvidia’s MX250 discrete graphics, as compared to the MX150 GPU on its predecessor. This will undoubtedly offer a slight bump in performance. Both Core i5 and i7 models come with a new software feature called Huawei Share. The feature allows for easy and quick transfer of files between a Huawei and the laptop. Huawei claims the feature is triggered by the NFC chips in both devices and will offer data transfer rates of up to 30 Mbps.
