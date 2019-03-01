MWC 2019: What makes Huawei Mate X Pro 2019 laptop a worthy contender

The updated MateBook X Pro features a refreshed configuration with improvements in the laptop’s processor and graphics.
Believe it or not, Huawei hasn’t come to MWC 2019 with just one foldable device. The company also unveiled the new version of their MateBook X Pro laptop. 2018’s edition of the MateBook X Pro offered an excellent price-to-performance ratio that only a few of its competitors could keep up with.
The updated MateBook X Pro features a refreshed configuration with improvements in the laptop’s processor and graphics. The 2019 version of the MateBook X Pro also features Thunderbolt 3 support.The MateBook X Pro will arrive in two variants including:
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U / Core i7-8565U
- RAM – 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
- 256GB / 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD
- 9-inch (3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution) Touchscreen
- Fingerprint reader within the power button
- Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB memory
The MateBook X Pro features an impressive 91% screen to body ratio. The touchscreen also boasts a 1500:1 contrast ratio, sRGB 100% colour gamut and 450 nits of peak brightness. The fingerprint reader embedded within the power button enables biometric login via Windows Hello. Huawei has also upgraded the laptop's Thunderbolt 3 port to support an external GTX 2080 GPU. The Chinese tech giants also claim that the new MateBook X Pro's 57.4-watt-hour battery will offer up to 12 hours of web browsing.