These 2 Indian cities rank high in a survey of the most 'unfriendly' cities for non-natives

Mumbai and Delhi rank high in the unfriendliest cities of the world, according to a survey.

The Community Spirit Index, a comprehensive ranking of 53 cities worldwide based on their friendliness for non-natives, has analysed six key metrics to determine the most welcoming cities and the most unfriendly cities in the world. The ranking was done by Preply – an online tutoring and language lessons platform. The metrics include visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communicating through a common language, and friendly staff.

While no Indian cities made it to the “friendly” list, two of them rank high on the “unfriendly” list.

Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world for non-natives, with a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10. Marrakech, Morocco ranks at 2 as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69, followed by Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi.

Mumbai has 3.91 per cent “friendly staff” while Delhi has 3.27 per cent, according to the index. While only 12 per cent reviews state Mumbai as friendly, for Delhi it’s slightly higher at 17 per cent. Mumbai scored 3.78 for happiness while Delhi was at 4.01.

According to the survey, Toronto and Sydney are tied as the friendliest cities in the world for non-natives in 2023, both receiving an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10. Toronto has a decent visitor return rate of 15% and a high LGBTQ+ equality score of 90 out of 100, while Sydney excels in safety with a score of 65.87 out of 100 and has a high score of 84 out of 100 for LGBTQ+ equality.

Edinburgh and Manchester rank as the second and third friendliest cities in the world for non-natives, respectively. Edinburgh has a high overall friendliness score of 7.78, with a safety index score of 68.92 out of 100, while Manchester has a score of 7.72 out of 10, known for its welcoming atmosphere, with 14.76% of reviews mentioning the word ‘friendly’.

For those seeking the ultimate social scene, the survey has also ranked the top cities in the world where people are searching for tips on making new friends. São Paulo takes the crown with a huge 23,160 annual searches for “how to make friends,” followed by New York and Paris.