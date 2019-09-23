Motor Vehicles Act: Video of cop explaining how to reduce fine amount goes viral

A video of a policeman explaining how to reduce fine amount slapped for traffic rule violations, has been widely shared on social media in the past few days.

This comes at a time when the new Motor Vehicles Act and revised fines for traffic rule violations are being talked about across the country.

In the video clip, the cop, who identifies himself as Sunil Sandhu, is explaining how someone can get away with shelling out Rs 100 for a traffic violation that invites a Rs 2,000 challan as per the new rules.

The cop goes on to explain that a fine of Rs 5,000 can be imposed on a person driving without a license or a registration certificate, whereas not carrying a pollution certificate can lead to a Rs 10,000 fine.

However, if the driver simply tells that he or she has “forgotten” to carry the documents, they will be granted an interim relief by paying Rs 100 fine.

As a time period is being provided for people to produce these documents, the person being fined can obtain all required documents within that timeframe from concerned authorities to escape paying the entire amount.

Also read: Didn’t carry driving documents? Here's how you can avoid a hefty fine

In the almost 15-minute-long video, the copy mentions that the time-consuming process does not help get away with offences such as drunk driving.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was implemented on September 1.