Didn’t carry driving documents? Here's how you can avoid a hefty fine

From increase in fines for traffic rule violations, to new penalties for not giving way to emergency vehicles, among others, the Motor Vehicle (Amended) Act 2019 has made flouting norms a costly affair for motorists. The amended Act came into effect from September 1.

However, motorists can avoid paying hefty fines if they have relevant documents, but are not carrying them while driving.

Drivers who are caught without a registration certificate (RC), driving license, insurance certificate and other important documents like pollution under control (PUC) can avoid the penalty.

All they need to do is to produce the required documents to the concerned authorities within seven days.

Once they provide the documents before the authority, the challan will be cancelled and the motorist will have to pay just Rs 100 for the process, News18 has reported.

Section 158(3) of the amended Act says that no person shall be liable to conviction for offences under sub-section (1), which is driving in a public place, or sub-section (2) which is owing to the presence of a motor vehicle in a public place, an accident occurs involving death or bodily injury to another person, by reason of the failure to produce the required certificate if, within seven days from the date on which its production was required, he produces the certificate at such police station as may have been specified by him to the police officer who required its production or, as the case may be, to the police officer at the site of the accident or to the officer-in-charge of the police station at which he reported the accident.

This is to assist those motorists who have genuinely forgotten to carry their documents despite possessing them.

All other motorists flouting norms for other violations such as not wearing a seat belt, not wearing a helmet, drunken driving, over speeding, dangerous driving, etc. will have to pay the full fine.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed in Parliament in July. It seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and impose stricter penalties for violations in order to improve road safety.

Under the new law, which came into effect on September 1, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100 earlier. Those driving without a licence will be fined Rs 5,000 or undergo a three-month jail term. People will be fined Rs 10,000 for drunken driving, up from Rs 2,000 earlier, etc.