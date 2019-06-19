App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MiUi Camera app code confirms Xiaomi working on a smartphone with 64MP camera

The code also corresponds to a default text ‘64MP Dual Camera’ for the watermark on images.

Pranav Hegde

Samsung unveiled the world’s first 64MP Bright GW1 sensor last month. There have been several rumours lately about Xiaomi launching the first smartphone with this sensor in the camera unit. A latest report confirms that Xiaomi is working on a phone that would house the 64MP sensor.

Recently, we reported that Xiaomi could be the first manufacturer to launch a phone with a 64MP primary camera. A new report by XDA Developers confirms this claim with a code found in the MiUi  Camera app. In its report, XDA Developers has stated that it has found mention of 64MP “ultra-pixel” mode on the MiUi camera app in the latest MiUi 10 China Developer ROM for the Redmi K20 Pro. The code also corresponds to a default text ‘64MP Dual Camera’ for the watermark on images. 

The Bright GW1 sensor functions as a standard 16-megapixel sensor that merges four pixels into one to give you high-res 64-megapixel shots. The technique quadruples the active pixel area, letting you capture clearer and sharper photos in low light scenarios.

Close

The sensor also supports real-time HDR up to 100-decibels and Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts light into electric signals based on the illumination of the environment. 

related news

Currently, it is unclear which Xiaomi smartphone would have the 64MP sensor embedded in its camera unit. There have been speculations made about the Mi Mix 4 launching with the Samsung sensor. Samsung was first rumoured to launch the Galaxy A70s with its new sensor. However, reports surfaced stating that the company would launch the device during the second half of 2019.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

