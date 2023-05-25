Meet Tucker, the 'influencer' Golden Retriever who earns $1 million a year

Tucker Budzyn is a social media star and rakes in millions through endorsements and videos. (Image: tuckerbudzyn/Instagram)

Every dog has its day. But for charismatic and lovable golden retriever Tucker Budzyn, the whole year belongs to him. Tucker has emerged as the top dog in the cutthroat industry of digital social media content with a million dollars in earnings every year.

According to research conducted by Printed Pet Memories, Tucker, a five-year-old canine, has managed to generate a staggering seven-figure income from sponsored advertisements since the age of two.

Tucker's human, Courtney Budzyn, explained the financial rewards they receive for their furry friend's online popularity. "A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll," she revealed. "Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories."

Such impressive earnings have allowed Courtney and her husband, Mike, to quit their previous jobs and devote their full attention to managing Tucker and his adorable puppy son, Todd. The family lives in Michigan, US.

The journey to stardom for Tucker began when Courtney created an Instagram page for him on the day she brought him home at just eight weeks old, back in June 2018. The following month, Tucker's first video went viral, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

"We gave him an ice cube and he was just pawing at it," shared Budzyn. "I was floored that that many people were as interested in my dog as me. By the time he was 6 months old, he had 60,000 followers... It was insane."



Fast forward to today, Tucker boasts an impressive fan base of nearly 25 million followers across various social media platforms. He has amassed 11.1 million followers on TikTok, 5.1 million on YouTube, 4.3 million on Facebook, 3.4 million on Instagram, and 62,400 on Twitter.

This massive following has attracted the attention of prominent companies like BarkBox, a monthly subscription service, and King Kanine CBD for dogs. Together, they are collaborating to create their own collection of products, solidifying Tucker's status as a true influencer.

While Tucker reigns supreme, he is not the only canine cash cow in the industry. Bunny, a sheepadoodle with 8.3 million TikTok followers, claims the second spot on the list compiled by Printed Pet Memories. Bunny reportedly earns between $4,997 to $8,328 per post. Another popular pup, Doug the Pug, with 6 million TikTok followers, secures the third position, earning between $3,599 to $5,999 per ad.

From Tucker Budzyn's million-dollar earnings to the diverse collaborations and brand partnerships of other internet-famous dogs, it is evident that the even pets (through their humans) have embraced the power of social media marketing.