App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Captain Ruchi Sharma, India's first female operational paratrooper

She was commissioned into the Army Ordnance Corps in 1996 to become the country’s first female operational paratrooper

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media appeal for Women’s Day 2020 brought to fore inspiring stories from across India.

Among the stories shared was one of Captain Ruchi Sharma — Indian Army’s first operational paratrooper.

According to an SSB Crack Exams report, she was commissioned into the Army Ordnance Corps in 1996 to become the country’s first female operational paratrooper. Her first jump was in 1997, but she had to quit in 2003 for personal reasons. Captain Sharma, who is married to an Army officer, has been felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind too.

Close

Notably, paratroopers are elite officers who leap off aircraft from high altitudes and are usually deployed in some of the country’s top covert operations.

related news

Speaking about her profession, the officer, who belongs to a league of 350 women who literally changed the face of the Indian Defence Forces, said: “Paratroopers have an aura of their own. I always dreamed of breaking into this league of extraordinary gentlemen.”

The retired para officer further said: “I was ready for combat and as an individual, I think women should be given a chance to take up combat arms. I am not even saying men and women have equal physical strength. Having women will result in a good, healthy institution.”

Sharma is the daughter of an Indian Army officer and both of them are the alumni of the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai.

Her inspiring story was also shared by the official Twitter account of the Defence Ministry’s spokesperson. It read:


Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Indian Army #International Women's Day

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.