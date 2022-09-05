Mark Zuckerberg throws kicks and punches in viral video | Watch

Mark Zuckerberg spars with his training partner Khai Wu. (Screengrab from video shared by Zuckerberg on Instagram)

Mark Zuckerberg was recently caught on camera throwing kicks and punches ahead of a fight. No, we are not talking about a fight in the metaverse.

The Meta CEO on Saturday shared a video of him sparring with one of his training partners, Khai Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports action.

"One of my training partners, Khai Wu, is making his UFC Fight Pass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!" Zuckerberg shared on Instagram with the video.

While this is a rare instance of watching the Meta CEO try his hands at a combat sport, it is becoming increasingly common for centri-billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and even the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, take "fitness" seriously.

Bezos's secret to toned abs is physical trainer Wesley Okerson, who has a client list that includes Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler, and Isla Fisher. On the other hand, Musk revealed recently that he’s feeling healthier, and is 20 pounds lighter due to periodic fasting.



The Zero fasting app is quite good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

Harry Jameson, a personal trainer whose clients include billionaires, businessmen, and CEOs, told The Week that in recent years, there has been a noticeable lifestyle change among the high-net-worth demographic he has worked with.

“Over the last decade, I’ve seen a real shift in mentality from these high achievers. They used to live the high life and partied to extremes—not anymore,” Jameson told the publication. “For many, they have spent a long time working very hard to get very rich, and now they want to strive for the ultimate status symbol of longevity and looking good in the process.”