Man's excuse for late login has a Gopi Bahu connect. His boss's reply wins Twitter

The interaction between the Twitter user and his boss has a Gopi Bahu connect. (Image: Ujjawal_athrav/Twitter)

We all know several people, friends or colleagues who can't seem to catch the morning wave, perpetually rolling into the office fashionably late or logging in behind schedule even from home. And behind every chronically tardy employee lies a treasure trove of bizarre and ingenious excuses that could make even the most seasoned stand-up comedian green with envy.

And this case applied to one Twitter user who had the most hilarious excuse for logging in late to work. Ujjawal Athrav’s bizarre excuse was the infamous scene from Hindi soap opera “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” where iconic character Gopi Bahu washes a laptop with soap and water and scrubs it clean, quite literally. Athrav simply wrote “Sorry sir” and sent a still from the scene when his boss asked him why was he late to log in implying that his laptop has also met with the same fate from the show.

But his employer had the last laugh when he decided to reply with: “I will also throw water on your appraisal plans just like this.” The Twitter user captioned the screenshot “Monday getting worse” on Twitter.



Monday getting worse pic.twitter.com/99L7jjreao — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) May 22, 2023

Twitter users were amused by the interaction and responded with hilarious remarks, praising the boss for his sense of humour.

“Very funny boss,” wrote one user. “Everyone should get a boss like him,” wrote another. “Oops emotional damage,” joked another.

“Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” is famous on the internet after a scene depicting the lead character Gopi, a simpleton married into a big family in the city, while cleaning decides to wash a laptop as well with water and dishwashing liquid much to her husband’s dismay.

The scene naturally became meme fodder after making its way onto social media and is now one of the most recognisable scenes on the internet.