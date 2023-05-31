Man finds live frog in half-eaten cup of noodles at popular Japanese restaurant. Video

The customer shared videos and photos of the frog in the noodle cup. (Image: @kaito09061/Twitter)

A Japanese man was left horrified when he discovered a live frog in his cup of noodles at a popular restaurant. The shocking incident quickly gained attention after the customer, a man named Kaito, shared a video on Twitter documenting his experience.

In the video, the live frog can be seen floating in the broth of the udon, a popular Japanese noodle made from wheat flour. Kaito explained that he was on a business trip and had ordered takeaway from Marugame Seimen, a well-known Japanese fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in udon. The particular dish he had ordered was the Spicy Dandan Salad Udon, which is part of their new Shake Udon line and has gained significant popularity among customers.

Kaito revealed that he had followed the instructions and vigorously shook the cup before eating. To his shock and disgust, as he was about to finish his meal, he discovered the live frog lurking amidst the noodles.

The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and raising questions about the quality control practices at the restaurant. The fact that the restaurant had only closed for a mere three hours after the complaint and then resumed normal operations, continuing to sell salads and other products, only added fuel to the fire.

The following day, Marugame Seimen issued an official apology on their website, acknowledging the incident. They explained that the frog was likely to have been mixed into the ingredients at their vegetable-processing factory. In response to the matter, the company announced the temporary suspension of sales for all food items containing raw vegetables.