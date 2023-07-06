Man accidentally orders condoms to his home address. RIP brother, says Internet

The package was received by the man's mother.

Social media has made everything super easy and just a click away. Nowadays, grocery is available online and gets delivered in flat 10 minutes as well. Taking advantage of the same, a boy ordered a pack of condoms. But, he forgot to swap the address. Well, he lived his worst nightmare after accidentally ordering condoms at his home address. Yes, you read that right. The boy ordered through Swiggy Instamart but forgot to change the address. Due to that, his mother was the one who received the order on his behalf.

A post of the same was shared on Twitter by a user named Elena. She shared a picture of the packet of condoms in her now-viral post. “Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his Instamart order,” read the caption of the post.



Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his instamart order pic.twitter.com/BmZbLyEAtr

— elena (@elena4yo) July 4, 2023

No points in guessing that the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and users flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

“’Minutes before destruction’ theme plays,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Now your brother is missing.”

A third user quipped, "Aiyoo nightmare."

Someone asked about what happened after to which Elena shared a screenshot of the family's WhatsApp group.

Indeed a very bad nightmare!