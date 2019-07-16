Mallya asks trolls to get their 'facts right’ before calling him 'chor', gets trolled again

After being trolled on Twitter mercilessly on Saturday, liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya hit back at netizens, asking them to get their facts checked before dubbing him a 'chor'.

It all started when Chris Gayle, Jamaican cricketer who plays for the West Indies, bumped into Mallya at the Silverstone Grand Prix during the qualifying session.

The Caribbean star had then shared a picture of himself with the owner of Kingfisher on social media platform Twitter, captioning it: “Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1.”

The picture went viral and Indian Twitter users grabbed the opportunity to lash out at Mallya, albeit with a dash of humour. While some trolls asked Gayle to be wary of all the gold he is wearing, the rest straight out called him a “chor (thief)”.



For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering.

— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019



uncle ji ye sab nahi chalta ab india mein..Apni story mein thoda emotion daalo, like main bachpan mein theke ke saamne chakhna bechta tha, gareeb baatliwala hu isliye sab peeche pade hain etc..

— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 14, 2019



How & why are you 'offering' NOW? Could have paid 'instalments' regularly to banks like an honest businessman, to avoid embarrassment. Instead, you disappeared. After all the rigmarole & court cases, offering to pay full is suspicious. Instead of "OFFERING", START "PAYING"

— M. S. Srinivasa Rao (@macharajarao) July 14, 2019



Mr.Mallya, if a thief returns the loot, is he absolved of his crime?

Just asking. — Vishnu Gupt (@TheChanakyan) July 14, 2019



All banks right now

pic.twitter.com/rmNE4hl4j2 — Jigar Shah (@ImJigarShah) July 13, 2019

The incessant jibes ended up irritating Mallya, and he hit back at the trolls, playing his usual witch-hunt card. The “king of good times” asked the trolls to get their "facts rights" before calling him a CHOR.However, this backfired too and a fresh set of memes and jokes started flooding Mallya’s timeline.