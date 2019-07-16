App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mallya asks trolls to get their 'facts right’ before calling him 'chor', gets trolled again

A picture shared by Chris Gayle featuring himself and Mallya went viral and Indian Twitter users grabbed the opportunity to lash out at the fugitive,

Jagyaseni Biswas
Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya

After being trolled on Twitter mercilessly on Saturday, liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya hit back at netizens, asking them to get their facts checked before dubbing him a 'chor'.

It all started when Chris Gayle, Jamaican cricketer who plays for the West Indies, bumped into Mallya at the Silverstone Grand Prix during the qualifying session.

The Caribbean star had then shared a picture of himself with the owner of Kingfisher on social media platform Twitter, captioning it: “Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1.”

The picture went viral and Indian Twitter users grabbed the opportunity to lash out at Mallya, albeit with a dash of humour. While some trolls asked Gayle to be wary of all the gold he is wearing, the rest straight out called him a “chor (thief)”.

The incessant jibes ended up irritating Mallya, and he hit back at the trolls, playing his usual witch-hunt card. The “king of good times” asked the trolls to get their "facts rights" before calling him a CHOR.

However, this backfired too and a fresh set of memes and jokes started flooding Mallya’s timeline.





First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Business #India #trends #Vijay Mallya #world

