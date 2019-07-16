Mallya asks trolls to get their 'facts right’ before calling him 'chor', gets trolled again

A picture shared by Chris Gayle featuring himself and Mallya went viral and Indian Twitter users grabbed the opportunity to lash out at the fugitive,
After being trolled on Twitter mercilessly on Saturday, liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya hit back at netizens, asking them to get their facts checked before dubbing him a 'chor'.
It all started when Chris Gayle, Jamaican cricketer who plays for the West Indies, bumped into Mallya at the Silverstone Grand Prix during the qualifying session.The Caribbean star had then shared a picture of himself with the owner of Kingfisher on social media platform Twitter, captioning it: “Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1.”
Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1 pic.twitter.com/cdi5X9XZ2I
— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) July 13, 2019
The picture went viral and Indian Twitter users grabbed the opportunity to lash out at Mallya, albeit with a dash of humour. While some trolls asked Gayle to be wary of all the gold he is wearing, the rest straight out called him a “chor (thief)”.
For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering.
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019
However, this backfired too and a fresh set of memes and jokes started flooding Mallya’s timeline.
— Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) July 14, 2019
uncle ji ye sab nahi chalta ab india mein..Apni story mein thoda emotion daalo, like main bachpan mein theke ke saamne chakhna bechta tha, gareeb baatliwala hu isliye sab peeche pade hain etc..
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 14, 2019
No matter how you
'CHOR' eographed your escape..
No matter how you managed to strike a 'CHOR'd with the then govt to vanish
No matter how you managed to join the 'CHOR'us to plead your innocence...
It has a 'CHOR' in it..You just can't ESCAPE...— Subba Rao (@yessirtns) July 14, 2019
How & why are you 'offering' NOW? Could have paid 'instalments' regularly to banks like an honest businessman, to avoid embarrassment. Instead, you disappeared. After all the rigmarole & court cases, offering to pay full is suspicious. Instead of "OFFERING", START "PAYING"
— M. S. Srinivasa Rao (@macharajarao) July 14, 2019
Mr.Mallya, if a thief returns the loot, is he absolved of his crime?
Just asking.— Vishnu Gupt (@TheChanakyan) July 14, 2019
All banks right now— Jigar Shah (@ImJigarShah) July 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/rmNE4hl4j2