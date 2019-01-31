Major makeover: Latest Windows 10 update to bring improved Setup, new light theme, Spectre, Sandbox

Microsoft is all set to bring new set of updates to the Windows 10 operating system in April. The updates will be the first major Windows update in 2019 and will feature several improvements which provide a more convenient interface for Windows 10 users.

Here are five essential updates to look forward to in April:

Microsoft first launched an update to block Spectre attacks (A flaw in the processors that allows programs to escape their restrictions and read other programs’ memory spaces) in 2018, but the patch slowed CPU performance in few scenarios. The upcoming update aims to fix this flaw, which should make Spectre slowdowns a thing of the past.

Lack of free disk space usually prevents Windows updates from installing correctly. The upcoming upgrade will solve this issue by commandeering about 7 GB of your computer’s storage, reserving it for future updates. When additional space is required, Windows will merely delete temporary files to create the necessary space. The total amount of storage space needed for updates will depend on optional features and languages.

Windows will get a new light theme with the Start menu, taskbar, notifications and other interface elements all featuring a bright colour scheme. New default desktop wallpaper to match the new theme will also be introduced.

Microsoft is preparing to make improvements in the current setup version on Windows 10. Currently, the Windows 10 setup screen offers generic messages, which is hardly understood by an average user. Moreover, users have always complained about the setup screen being non user-friendly. Microsoft has acknowledged these problems in the current Windows 10 setup and are working on improving these. Moreover, the setup will display correctional error messages which will help all users efficiently resolve their issues.

Sandbox will be available on Professional, Enterprise and Education editions of Windows. Windows 10 will have a built-in Windows Sandbox, allowing you to run software in an isolated desktop environment without affecting your host operating system.

The upcoming Windows 10 update will also feature a less cluttered Start menu, allow you to uninstall more built-in apps, search all the files on your PC from the Start menu, more automatic Troubleshooting and so much more.