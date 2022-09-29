English
    MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, seeks divorce from second husband. A look at other high-profile couples who split

    Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott had married Dan Jewett, a teacher, after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. She has been in the news lately for her big donations.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    (Image credit: The Giving Pledge)

    (Image credit: The Giving Pledge)

    Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from Dan Jewett, her second husband, the New York Times reported. Here is a look at other high-profile couples who parted ways.

    1) Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan

    Google's co-founder Sergey Brin with his wife Nicole Shanahan. (Image credit: AFP)

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for a divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan, the attorney and entrepreneur, in June this year. The Google co-founder sought joint custody of his two-year-old daughter with Shanahan.

    2) Bill and Melinda Gates

    AP (Image credit: AP)

    The billionaire couple announced their divorce in May. The were married for 27 years and ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation -- one of the world biggest charitable organisations.

    3) Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott 

    (Image credit: Reuters) (Image credit: Reuters)

     

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and author MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce in 2019. In the settlement, she received 4 percent of Amazon's stake, which was worth more than $36 billion .

    4) Harry Macklowe and Linda Burg 

    (Image credit: AFP) (Image credit: AFP)

    Real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda Burg divorced in 2018, after nearly six decades of marriage. An art collection they had together was auctioned after the divorce, for a record $922 million.

    5) Samsung heiress Lee Boo-jin and Lim Woo-jae

    (Image credit: Twitter) (Image credit: Twitter)

    Samsung heiress Lee Boo-jin had filed for divorce from her husband Lim Woo-jae in 2014. In 2017, she was ordered to pay  him $7.64 million in settlement.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 09:15 am
