MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, seeks divorce from second husband. A look at other high-profile couples who split

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from Dan Jewett, her second husband, the New York Times reported. Here is a look at other high-profile couples who parted ways.
1) Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan
Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for a divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan, the attorney and entrepreneur, in June this year. The Google co-founder sought joint custody of his two-year-old daughter with Shanahan.
2) Bill and Melinda Gates
The billionaire couple announced their divorce in May. The were married for 27 years and ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation -- one of the world biggest charitable organisations.
3) Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and author MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce in 2019. In the settlement, she received 4 percent of Amazon's stake, which was worth more than $36 billion .
4) Harry Macklowe and Linda Burg
Real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda Burg divorced in 2018, after nearly six decades of marriage. An art collection they had together was auctioned after the divorce, for a record $922 million.
5) Samsung heiress Lee Boo-jin and Lim Woo-jae
Samsung heiress Lee Boo-jin had filed for divorce from her husband Lim Woo-jae in 2014. In 2017, she was ordered to pay him $7.64 million in settlement.