Locals go swimming at flooded railway station in Navi Mumbai. Video

The locals turned the waterlogged subway into their personal swimming pool and seemed to enjoy themselves. (Image: @JeetendraThale/Twitter)

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh that has lead to waterlogging and flood-like situations in these areas. While a red alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi today by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Amid that, a video of a group of friends swimming at the under-construction Uran railway station has gone viral online. Well, the station in Navi Mumbai flooded due to a heavy downpour and there was waterlogging in the subway area. So, the group decided to take a dip in the water. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Jeetendra N. Thale.

The locals turned the waterlogged subway into their personal swimming pool and seemed to enjoy themselves.

Watch the video:



The Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai is yet to be inaugurated. Several people raised safety concerns after the clip spread like wildfire on the internet.

Meanwhile, Twitter today was flooded with terrifying videos from Himachal Pradesh as well. A portion of the national highway along the Beas river in Kullu was swept away following heavy rainfall in the area.

#WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Visual from Manali pic.twitter.com/HTQ9ElgExI

— Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

Traffic has been disrupted in Mandi and Kullu while a red alert has been issued for seven districts in the state after landslides and flash floods were reported in Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Sirmaur and Sol.



Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides. Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road open but heavy-vehicular movement restricted: Mandi… pic.twitter.com/9RRiRDHQs1

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Several cars were also swept away as torrential rains lashed Himachal Pradesh.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu (Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The Beas is reportedly flowing above the danger mark.